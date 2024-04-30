Sesto Fiorentino: in mille per l'ultimo saluto a Martini | Il Sito di Firenze



Sunday, 31 August 2014 – 07:51

Pieve di San Martino

Gio, 28/08/2014 – 00:37 — La Redazione

Si sono svolti ieri pomeriggio, presso la chiesa di San Martino a Sesto Fiorentino (alle porte di Firenze) i funerali di Alfredo Martini, ex CT della nazionale italiana di ciclismo scomparso lunedì sera all’età di 93 anni. In mille hanno affollato la pieve. A celebrare la funzione il cardinale Giuseppe Betori. Presenti il presidente della Federciclismo italiana, Renato Di Rocco, il ct della Nazionale italiana di ciclismo, Davide Cassani, gli ex corridori Franco Bitossi, Franco Chioccioli, Francesco Moser, Moreno Argentin, Maurizio Fondriest, Giuseppe Saronni, Andrea Tafi, Gilberto Simoni, Paolo Bettini, Vittorio Adorni, Luca Scinto e i corridori in attività Vincenzo Nibali e Luca Paolini.

